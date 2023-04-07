Rain is the name of the game to end the week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We are going to be stuck in an unsettled pattern through at least Saturday. We have a boundary that’ll stall near the coast for Friday, then an area of low pressure will develop on that boundary by Saturday before it moves away. This will lead to rounds of rain across our area now through Saturday morning. An additional 1-3″ of rain will be possible during this time-frame, and localized flooding will be possible. Thankfully, severe storms aren’t likely.

By Sunday (Easter), not much more than isolated showers are expected. However, the clouds will be rather stubborn, so don’t expect much sunshine. Friday through Sunday, temps will suffer due to clouds, rain cooled air, and dominant NE winds. So, highs during that time will range from the mid 60s to the low 70s (below the average).

Next week, forecast models are indicating that an upper-level low will close off & meander over our region. If so, this will lead to another dose of cooler temps with more rounds of rain. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

