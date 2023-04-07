Rain is the name of the game to end the week

Localized flooding is possible
Localized flooding is possible(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We are going to be stuck in an unsettled pattern through at least Saturday. We have a boundary that’ll stall near the coast for Friday, then an area of low pressure will develop on that boundary by Saturday before it moves away. This will lead to rounds of rain across our area now through Saturday morning. An additional 1-3″ of rain will be possible during this time-frame, and localized flooding will be possible. Thankfully, severe storms aren’t likely.

By Sunday (Easter), not much more than isolated showers are expected. However, the clouds will be rather stubborn, so don’t expect much sunshine. Friday through Sunday, temps will suffer due to clouds, rain cooled air, and dominant NE winds. So, highs during that time will range from the mid 60s to the low 70s (below the average).

Next week, forecast models are indicating that an upper-level low will close off & meander over our region. If so, this will lead to another dose of cooler temps with more rounds of rain. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News 11 spoke with Memphis Gray Adams, one of the teens who found the body and made the call to...
Human remains found in Clarke County pond
The Kemper County Sheriff’s Department said arrests have been made in a burglary case that may...
Four charged in bizarre Kemper County burglary
The two girls, ages 12 and 13, were pronounced dead at the scene.
2 children killed in rollover crash, not wearing seat belts, officials say
The new Miss Mississippi USA is Collinsville’s Sydney Russell.
Sydney Russell wins Miss Mississippi USA title
A group of concerned parents showed up at the Lauderdale County School District Central Office...
Concerned West Lauderdale parents meet with superintendent

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - April 6th, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - April 6th, 2023
Remember to NEVER drive through flooded roads
Umbrella weather continues through early Easter Sunday
Localized flooding is a possibility between now & Saturday
Rain will dominate our end of week plans
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - April 5th, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - April 5th, 2023