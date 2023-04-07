Road improvement projects set to start this summer in Marion.

MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - One town in Lauderdale County will soon begin updating their main intersection.

The Marion Board of Aldermen voted three to two deciding to change the four-way-stop into a roundabout along with a few other updates.

“The County applied for an Emergency Road and Bridge Repair Funding that’s how the bridge on Dale Drive is being replaced. In that project, we are able to deal with the widening of the lanes and also the four-way-stop. We are excited about it, of course Marion is steady growing and we need to make sure we are making the necessary improvements to accommodate that growth,” said Marion Mayor Larry Gill.

Mayor Gill says 12,000 cars drive through Dale Drive a day so its very important that they make all these needed improvements.

“Right now, we are anticipating starting the bridge project early summer around June or so. So, the next few months will be making preparations as far as detour routes and things like that, that will be announcing soon to help with the traffic flow,” said Mayor Gill.

Drivers traveling through Marion had mixed reactions on the roundabout decision.

“Based on my opinions of other places I’ve been there’s confusion. A lot of people in these areas don’t know how to navigate them, especially our older population that comes through. They get confused with trying to use the yield signs and go through the circle. Honestly, I think a red light would be better than a four-way-stop or a roundabout. Everyone knows how to use those. They are easier to control traffic that way,” said D.B. Cooper, a driver.

Kevin Smith is one Meridian native that frequents the area a lot visiting family and he said he thinks it will add to Marion making the town look up-to-date.

“I kind of think it will help because it slows down traffic and it could control the traffic a little bit better. It helps on the accidents you know it has been a lot of bad accidents so I think it will help,” said Smith.

The Town of Marion did post a poll to Facebook asking the community their opinions.

57 percent of people voted in favor of the roundabout. 30 percent voted to keep the four-way-stop and 13 percent voted to bring a traffic light to the area.

