Smoltz: “I’m humbled to...share a little bit about what God has done in my life.”

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Greater Meridian Fellowship of Christian Athletes hosted its 6th Annual Jackie Slay Breakfast of Champions on Good Friday as part of Holy Week.

It drew an overflow crowd with keynote speaker, MLB Hall of Fame pitcher, John Smoltz.

The Atlanta Braves great joined Good Morning Meridian live Friday morning to talk about the visit and his message for the local FCA.

“I have so many but I have to pass on the experience of my life and hope and encourage the young and these adults in this journey of where we’ve been the last three to four years. I’m humbled to be here and to be able to share a little bit about what God has done in my life. Obviously, everyone has kind of known what I’ve done on the field but there’s a back story to everybody.”

Over 30 student-athletes from surrounding counties were honored as Champions of Character and the Mac Barnes Coach of the Year and Mark Bryan Male and Female Athletes of the Year awards were presented.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.