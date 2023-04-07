Smoltz: “I’m humbled to...share a little bit about what God has done in my life.”
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Greater Meridian Fellowship of Christian Athletes hosted its 6th Annual Jackie Slay Breakfast of Champions on Good Friday as part of Holy Week.
It drew an overflow crowd with keynote speaker, MLB Hall of Fame pitcher, John Smoltz.
The Atlanta Braves great joined Good Morning Meridian live Friday morning to talk about the visit and his message for the local FCA.
Over 30 student-athletes from surrounding counties were honored as Champions of Character and the Mac Barnes Coach of the Year and Mark Bryan Male and Female Athletes of the Year awards were presented.
