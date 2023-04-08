MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today there was an opportunity to join the Mississippi Children’s Museum in Meridian as they held their annual Bunnies and Butterflies.

This event gave families an opportunity to interact with real bunnies, learn about the lifecycle of butterflies, and discover how to plant a garden of their own.

We talked with Melinda Goff about what this event means to the community around us.

“Just like the name says there are bunnies, there are butterflies, and we even have baby goats and who doesn’t love baby goats right? Not only is it fun and interactive for children and adults, but it’s also educational. We had beekeepers here to give out information as well as a butterfly release.”

Their next event will be the Scholastic Chess Tournament which you can still sign up for.

