Easter weekend starts rainy, but it does improve

The holiday weekend will start one way, but it’ll end another way. Saturday, the weather will remain unsettled with heavy rain throughout the morning due to a nearby low pressure area along a boundary south of us. Plus, there will be an upper disturbance sliding by. Although the rain will be abundant with mod.-heavy early Saturday, it’ll slack up through the afternoon...and taper off by the evening (as the low & upper disturbance moves away). An additional .5″ - 2.0″ of rain will be possible on top what has already fallen in our area. So, localized flooding will be possible. Otherwise, highs will suffer due to rain-cooled air & lack of sunshine...staying in the mid-upper 60s.

Easter Sunday, the morning will be cloudy & cool (upper 40s-low 50s). So, you’ll need a jacket if you plan to head out early to any sunrise services. However, the sun will peek through those clouds by the afternoon with highs reaching near (or slightly above) 70 degrees. The weather will be cooperative for outdoor Easter plans, including Easter egg hunts.

Next week starts dry with seasonably cool mornings (near 50 degrees) and low 70s in the afternoons. However, we’re monitoring what looks to be an upper-level low that’ll close off over our region. This pattern will lead to unseasonably cool weather by midweek along with more showers. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

