News 11 Sports Top 3 Plays of the Week: April 7th, 2023

By Ethan Bird
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It is the season for ball games and we have some gems from around the diamond.

#3: Clark Galyean accompanies a crack of the bat with a powerful celebration. The Enterprise Bulldog ripped a double to his pull side, left field that hit the fence for a standup double. Two things stood out to me on this one. The sound of the hit, it was absolutely barreled, and his celebration. Galyean hit is team and supporters with a flawless and emphatic Kamehameha. A move popularized by the anime, Dagon Ball Z.

#2: The Tigers go yard. In UWA Baseball’s ballgame this past week against Shorter they went yard not once, but twice, big flies too. The first by Houston Kitterman which had a whole lot of hand time and landed well past the left center wall, scoring two. Then in the next inning Jake Nemith hit it to almost the exact same spot. A good ol’ two-fer in play number two!

#1: Cal Culpepper flashes the leather. An a ball that was smoked to his left side, Clarkdale’s Cal Culpepper makes a diving stop and throws the runner out in time. Also a shoutout to First Baseman, Parker Web, who mad a nice adjustment to pick the ball and stay on the bag.

