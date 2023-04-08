Shelby museum to host Vietnam War Veterans Day ceremony April 12

The Mississippi Armed Forces Museum will host a ceremony honoring Vietnam War veterans on Wed.,...
The Mississippi Armed Forces Museum will host a ceremony honoring Vietnam War veterans on Wed., April 12 at 10 a.m.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Armed Forces Museum is hosting a special ceremony next week to honor veterans of the Vietnam War.

The event will recognize Vietnam War Veterans Day and will be held at the museum at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Speeches will be presented by Vietnam War veterans and Mississippi National Guard adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles.

Individual honors also will be presented to all attending Vietnam War veterans.

Veterans and their families also can view a traveling Vietnam War memorial wall.

“It’s a chance for us to celebrate our Vietnam veterans, literally embrace our Vietnam veterans, and look back on 50 years, how much we’ve changed as a country and just really show appreciation for those who were in service during the Vietnam War,” said Tommy Lofton, Mississippi Armed Forces Museum director.

A wreath also will be laid at the traveling memorial wall, to honor those killed in the war as well as those missing in action.

The ceremony is free and open to everyone.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in Clarke County crash that involved five passengers
Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video
Meridian Police Chief Deborah Young responded Friday to issues raised in the final report of...
Meridian Police Chief responds to grand jury report
Jasmeshia Kharae Wilkins
MDOC officer arrested after smuggling drugs into Pearl prison
The new Miss Mississippi USA is Collinsville’s Sydney Russell.
Sydney Russell wins Miss Mississippi USA title

Latest News

Event held to raise money for the Veteran's Memorial Park.
Veterans Appreciation Day was held Saturday in Newton County
Via Dolorosa Community Prayer Walk
Via Dolorosa Community Prayer Walk
Meridian Chapter of Hades Hounds shows support for law enforcement
Meridian Chapter of Hades Hounds shows support for law enforcement
Donations to Hope Village Offer Unique Tax Benefits by the State of Mississippi
Hope Village Thrift Store supports foster care, offers opportunities to give
Hope Village Thrift Store supports foster care, offers opportunities to give