Shelby museum to host Vietnam War Veterans Day ceremony April 12

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Armed Forces Museum is hosting a special ceremony next week to honor veterans of the Vietnam War.

The event will recognize Vietnam War Veterans Day and will be held at the museum at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Speeches will be presented by Vietnam War veterans and Mississippi National Guard adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles.

Individual honors also will be presented to all attending Vietnam War veterans.

Veterans and their families also can view a traveling Vietnam War memorial wall.

“It’s a chance for us to celebrate our Vietnam veterans, literally embrace our Vietnam veterans, and look back on 50 years, how much we’ve changed as a country and just really show appreciation for those who were in service during the Vietnam War,” said Tommy Lofton, Mississippi Armed Forces Museum director.

A wreath also will be laid at the traveling memorial wall, to honor those killed in the war as well as those missing in action.

The ceremony is free and open to everyone.

