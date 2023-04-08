Statue unveiled for Columbus native, Auburn baseball great, Frank Thomas

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new statue of MLB Hall of Fame inductee Frank Thomas was unveiled Saturday outside Plainsman Park at Auburn University.

Frank Thomas, who was born in Columbus, attended Columbus High School. The future MLB great would go on to play baseball at Auburn University in the late 1980s. He spent the majority of his 19 year professional career with the Chicago White Sox before retiring in 2008.

A ceremony took place at 10AM CT to honor the MLB Hall of Famer.

