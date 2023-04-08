We will continue to dry up for your Easter plans

By Chase Franks
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Dry weather will finally return to the region this evening as the front finally pushes off to the southeast. Lows will be in the upper 40s across the northeast and 50s everywhere else.

For your Easter Sunday, the morning will be cloudy & cool (upper 40s-low 50s). So, you’ll need a jacket if you plan to head out early to any sunrise services. However, the sun will peek through those clouds by the afternoon with highs reaching the low 70s. The weather will be cooperative for outdoor Easter plans, including Easter egg hunts.

With all the rain we have gotten we are looking for some of our rivers and lakes to crest at minor flood stages so please check your local area and stay away from low-lying areas around most rivers.

