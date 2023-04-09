A break from the rain for the start of our week

Happy Easter everyone we will have highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s so the weather will be...
Happy Easter everyone we will have highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s so the weather will be cooperative for outdoor Easter plans, including Easter egg hunts.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Happy Easter everyone. We will have highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s so the weather will be cooperative for outdoor Easter plans, including Easter egg hunts.

Tomorrow we will see clouds that will hang around for the start of our week and see temperatures that will stay in the upper 60s and low 70s.

We will be under a bit of a dry spell after all the rain we have gotten, and we will see temperatures move into the upper 70s by Wednesday.

Thursday, we see some rain move back into our forecast but that will be the only day you need your rain gear this week.

With all the rain we have gotten, we are looking for some of our rivers and lakes to crest at minor flood stages so please check your local area and stay away from low-lying areas around most rivers.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in Clarke County crash that involved five passengers
Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video
Meridian Police Chief Deborah Young responded Friday to issues raised in the final report of...
Meridian Police Chief responds to grand jury report
Jasmeshia Kharae Wilkins
MDOC officer arrested after smuggling drugs into Pearl prison
WTOK News 11 Sports Plays of the Week graphic
News 11 Sports Top 3 Plays of the Week: April 7th, 2023

Latest News

Dry weather will finally return to the region this evening as the front finally pushes off to...
We will continue to dry up for your Easter plans
Localized flooding remains possible through Saturday
Easter weekend starts rainy, but it does improve
Man killed by Mississippi tornado leaves behind wife and six children
Man killed by Mississippi tornado leaves behind wife and six children
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - April 7th, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - April 7th, 2023