A break from the rain for the start of our week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Happy Easter everyone. We will have highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s so the weather will be cooperative for outdoor Easter plans, including Easter egg hunts.

Tomorrow we will see clouds that will hang around for the start of our week and see temperatures that will stay in the upper 60s and low 70s.

We will be under a bit of a dry spell after all the rain we have gotten, and we will see temperatures move into the upper 70s by Wednesday.

Thursday, we see some rain move back into our forecast but that will be the only day you need your rain gear this week.

With all the rain we have gotten, we are looking for some of our rivers and lakes to crest at minor flood stages so please check your local area and stay away from low-lying areas around most rivers.

