EMCC splits series against No. 4 Pearl River
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - EMCC split their double header against No. 4th ranked Pearl River on Saturday.
The Lions struggled in game one losing to the Wildcats 12-6.
Game two was a different story for EMCC. They are able to hold off the defending national champions and get the win 3-1. Pitcher Landon Scruggs is now 4-0 in his starts on the mound and he only gave up two hits with 11 strikeouts.
EMCC will travel to Itawamba on Wednesday.
