EMCC splits series against No. 4 Pearl River

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - EMCC split their double header against No. 4th ranked Pearl River on Saturday.

The Lions struggled in game one losing to the Wildcats 12-6.

Game two was a different story for EMCC. They are able to hold off the defending national champions and get the win 3-1. Pitcher Landon Scruggs is now 4-0 in his starts on the mound and he only gave up two hits with 11 strikeouts.

EMCC will travel to Itawamba on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.