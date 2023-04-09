EMCC splits series against No. 4 Pearl River

EMCC celebrates after RBI single against Pearl River.
EMCC celebrates after RBI single against Pearl River.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Apr. 8, 2023
SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - EMCC split their double header against No. 4th ranked Pearl River on Saturday.

The Lions struggled in game one losing to the Wildcats 12-6.

Game two was a different story for EMCC. They are able to hold off the defending national champions and get the win 3-1. Pitcher Landon Scruggs is now 4-0 in his starts on the mound and he only gave up two hits with 11 strikeouts.

EMCC will travel to Itawamba on Wednesday.

