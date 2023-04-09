Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Lincoln County

LINCOLN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a person in Lincoln County.

According to MBI, the shooting happened Sunday morning around 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Horseshoe Road and MS 550.

A Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputy was parked on the side of MS 550 when a person approached his vehicle with a weapon in his hand.

The man received fatal injuries during the incident. The deputy did not receive any injuries.

