Meridian Chapter of Hades Hounds shows support for law enforcement

Hades Hounds is a Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club
Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club, has made it its mission to show support and appreciation for law enforcement, firefighters, and the military.
By Cara Shirley
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One local motorcycle organization came together today to show its support for law enforcement.

The Meridian Chapter of Hades Hounds, a Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club, has made it their mission to show support and appreciation for law enforcement, firefighters, and the military.

Today they held a free cookout at Okatibbee Lake for anyone who wanted to come and share in their mission.

"We're a 501c3 charity. We support law enforcement, the military, and firefighters and we like to bring awareness to the community for them. And then for the motorcycle riders themselves. A lot of law enforcement also ride. And we want the communities to know that we're here to support them and that our law enforcement, military, and firefighters are not dispensable. Like they've become accustomed to knowing." said Byron Madison, President of

If you would like to learn more about this organization and how you can support them, you can find them on Facebook here.

Meridian Chapter of Hades Hounds shows support for law enforcement
Meridian Chapter of Hades Hounds