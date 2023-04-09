Mississippi State takes game three over Alabama

Mississippi State's, Kellum Clark, celebrates after two run home run in the top of the 8th, in MSU's 8-4 victory over Alabama.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WTOK) - Mississippi State’s hot bats led them to victory 8-4 over Alabama in game three of their series Saturday night.

State’s scoring drive began right off the bat with a Hunter Hinds home run to give MSU the 2-0 lead after the first.

Alabama did not back down though, especially since they were riding a high from their game two 11-1 win. They would score two runs to tie the game up 2-2.

Top of the third, Amani Larry, is able to score off of a wild pitch to give MSU a 3-2 lead. The game would continue to go back and forth.

Alabama with a lead in the 7th but freshman, Ross Highfill, blasts the ball out to the wall to score a solo home run.

Freshman, Dakota Jordan, is able to put MSU ahead with a one run RBI double.

State’s Kellum Clark helps to lock in the win with a two run homer in the top of the 8th.

Mississippi State goes on to win 8-4. MSU will head to UAB on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Alabama will stay at home to host Southern Miss on Tuesday.

