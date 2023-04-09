Veterans Appreciation Day was held Saturday in Newton County

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A special event was held to help raise money for the Veteran’s Memorial Park.

Today, the American Legion Hut, also known as the Newton County American Legion Post Number 89 held a Veterans Appreciation Day.

Live music was provided by Larry Blackburn and Friends.

Veterans sold out of the BBQ plates they made to help raise money.

Event organizers say the turnout was great and they hope to do the event again in the future.

All proceeds go directly to Veterans Memorial Park.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.