MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Faith Assembly of God hosted its Via Dolorosa Community Prayer Walk today in Clarke County Saturday.

They first met for breakfast at Ritchey Park in Enterprise. The group went on to have three different walks at Enterprise Schools, Clarkdale, and Quitman Schools.

Faith Assembly holds this event each year to celebrate Jesus and remind the community what Easter weekend is truly about; his death and resurrection.

