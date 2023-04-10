1 dead, 3 injured in shooting involving Alabama State Trooper in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A person is dead and three others were injured, including an Alabama State Trooper, in a shooting Sunday evening in Escambia County that followed a chase.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division, at about 6:30 p.m. the Trooper attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Interstate 65 near the 101 mile marker in Conecuh County. The driver attempted to elude, and a pursuit ensued, ALEA said.

The agency said the pursuit continued into Escambia County where the vehicle eventually left the roadway. Once off the roadway an officer-involved shooting occurred, ALEA said.

One person is deceased and two other subjects were injured and transported to a local area hospital for treatment. As well, the ALEA Trooper involved in the incident was also struck by gunfire and was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.

An ALEA official said Monday morning that the Trooper is in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.

Special Agents with ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation are currently investigating the officer-involved shooting. Once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Escambia County District Attorney’s Office, according to ALEA.

