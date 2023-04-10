Bodies of missing father and son kayakers found in Arkansas lake

Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake.
Apr. 10, 2023
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KYTV/Gray News) - The bodies of Chuck Morris, 47, and Charley Morris, 20, have been recovered in a lake after they went missing while on a spring break trip in Arkansas.

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, after 24 days, the bodies were found using technology and efforts by all personnel.

“Major Kenneth Paul led the search efforts utilizing many resources from across the nation and organized the daily operations of these efforts. Yesterday, efforts were combined with Carroll County MDS and Christian Aid Ministries Search and Rescue Team (CAM SAR) out of Tennessee. They were able to utilize their Underwater ROV in a challenging environment that exceeded depths of 180′,” Benton County, Arkansas, Sheriff Shawn Holloway said.

Chuck Morris was a percussionist who for more than two decades had been a member of the instrumental jam band Lotus, the Associated Press said.

On March 16 at 11 a.m., the father-son duo reportedly left Lost Bridge on Beaver Lake near Fayetteville, Arkansas. Hours later, they were reported missing.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said early on part of its team found a kayak along with a life jacket but nothing else.

“Sheriff Holloway, along with the family of Chuck and Charley, would like to thank all the men and women who donated their time and efforts to help bring closure to the family and recover the two missing men,” the sheriff’s office said.

A Facebook statement from the band said proceeds from upcoming concerts in Denver; Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; and Port Chester, New York, will go to benefit the Morris family.

“Thank you all for the outpouring of support from around the world — we feel it and love you just as much,” the band posted.

