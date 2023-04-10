City of Meridian Arrest Report April 10, 2023
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|MICHAEL J WILLIAMS
|1983
|1146 A SANDFLAT RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DISTURBING THE PEACE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC PROFANITY
|JOSEPH A CARTER
|1987
|HOMELESS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|QUENTIN O CLARK
|1994
|715 55TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|EDGAR J BROWN JR
|2000
|610 CANTON RD CARTHAGE, MS
|GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
|GREGORY E RATLIFF
|1998
|1006 DR CHARLES JOHNSON AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|LAUREN M MATHIS
|1994
|3369 HWY 496 MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|WILLIAM M JOHN
|1988
|161 SESSIONS RD UNION, MS
|TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|PERRY D SQUIRES
|1962
|114 PECAN CIR QUITMAN, MS
|TRESPASSING
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 7, 2023 at 6:00 AM to April 10, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 4:13 PM on April 7, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 5500 block of North Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.
At 5:09 PM on April 7, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4700 block of 24th Place. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 1:27 PM on April 7, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2100 block of Front Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 10:58 PM on April 7, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2000 block of Highway 45 North. Entry was gained through a window.
At 1:34 PM on April 8, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2000 block of Highway 45 North. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
At 4:20 PM on April 9, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4700 block of 5th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 9 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 11:25 PM on April 9, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of 41stAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
