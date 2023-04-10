City of Meridian Arrest Report April 10, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 4:13 PM on April 7, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 5500 block of North Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.

At 5:09 PM on April 7, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4700 block of 24th Place. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 1:27 PM on April 7, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2100 block of Front Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 10:58 PM on April 7, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2000 block of Highway 45 North. Entry was gained through a window.

At 1:34 PM on April 8, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2000 block of Highway 45 North. Entry was gained through a window.

Residential Burglary

At 4:20 PM on April 9, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4700 block of 5th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 9 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 11:25 PM on April 9, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of 41stAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.