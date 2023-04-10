City of Meridian Arrest Report April 10, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
MICHAEL J WILLIAMS19831146 A SANDFLAT RD MERIDIAN, MSDISTURBING THE PEACE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC PROFANITY
JOSEPH A CARTER1987HOMELESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
QUENTIN O CLARK1994715 55TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
EDGAR J BROWN JR2000610 CANTON RD CARTHAGE, MSGIVING FALSE INFORMATION
GREGORY E RATLIFF19981006 DR CHARLES JOHNSON AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
LAUREN M MATHIS19943369 HWY 496 MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
WILLIAM M JOHN1988161 SESSIONS RD UNION, MSTELEPHONE HARASSMENT
PERRY D SQUIRES1962114 PECAN CIR QUITMAN, MSTRESPASSING
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 7, 2023 at 6:00 AM to April 10, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 4:13 PM on April 7, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 5500 block of North Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.
At 5:09 PM on April 7, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4700 block of 24th Place. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 1:27 PM on April 7, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2100 block of Front Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 10:58 PM on April 7, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2000 block of Highway 45 North. Entry was gained through a window.
At 1:34 PM on April 8, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2000 block of Highway 45 North. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
At 4:20 PM on April 9, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4700 block of 5th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 9 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 11:25 PM on April 9, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of 41stAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Less than 1300 cadets are accepted into the United States Air Force Academy each year.
Local teen receives appointment to USAF Academy
One dead in Clarke County crash that involved five passengers
Man killed in Lincoln County officer-involved shooting
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Lincoln County
Jasper Police were notified of a train derailment early Sunday morning in the area of 1350 Old...
Norfolk Southern train derails in Walker Co., no hazardous materials involved
Meridian Chapter of Hades Hounds shows support for law enforcement
Meridian Chapter of Hades Hounds shows support for law enforcement

Latest News

Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 31-April 3, 2023
Lauderdale County sheriff’s deputies have an ongoing investigation into a shots fired call on...
Deputies investigating Easter Sunday shooting
Marshall County Sheriff's Office confirms murder of mother by son in Holly Springs
Son charged with murder of his mother in Holly Springs, Marshall County Sheriff’s office confirms
Crumby (left) and Morin (right) were shot while responding to a shots fired call Tuesday.
Officer Morin moved out of Surgical Intensive Care Unit following shooting