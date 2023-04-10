City of Meridian holds Easter Egg hunt

By Cara Shirley
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian Parks and Recreation held its annual Easter Egg hunt today at Highland Park today.

The event, originally scheduled for Saturday, had between 300 - 400 kids in attendance ready to fill their baskets. Almost 2000 eggs were up for grabs, some containing golden tickets worth special prizes. The event was free and open to anyone who wanted to come out.

Thomas Adams, Director of Parks and Recreation said “It’s a great turn out today and thank God for the weather holding up. This is something that Parks and Rec does every year. Just giving back and seeing smiles, smiles on the kids faces. We have three- and four-year-olds, five and seven, and eight to 10 year olds, but any kid is welcome. We’re not gonna turn any kid away. "

One of the attendees said she was excited to look for eggs and eat candy. Her mom said “I think we’re gonna have a good time and I’m ready to see her run out and get as many eggs as possible.”

The easter bunny even made an appearance after having a very busy night delivering goodies to kids.

