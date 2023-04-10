Deputies investigating Easter Sunday shooting

Lauderdale County sheriff’s deputies have an ongoing investigation into a shots fired call on...
Lauderdale County sheriff’s deputies have an ongoing investigation into a shots fired call on Easter Sunday.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County sheriff’s deputies have an ongoing investigation into a shots fired call received on Easter Sunday.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said deputies responded to a report of someone shooting multiple times into a home in the 9100 block of Westwood Drive about 4:30 p.m. No one was struck by bullets.

Calhoun said the suspect left before deputies arrived.

The investigation remains active. If you have information, call the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department or Crime Stoppers at 855-385-8477.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Less than 1300 cadets are accepted into the United States Air Force Academy each year.
Local teen receives appointment to USAF Academy
One dead in Clarke County crash that involved five passengers
Man killed in Lincoln County officer-involved shooting
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Lincoln County
Jasper Police were notified of a train derailment early Sunday morning in the area of 1350 Old...
Norfolk Southern train derails in Walker Co., no hazardous materials involved
Meridian Chapter of Hades Hounds shows support for law enforcement
Meridian Chapter of Hades Hounds shows support for law enforcement

Latest News

FILE = This Aug. 5, 2011 file photo shows some of Kevin Farrell's colorful Tupperware products...
Tupperware warns company could go out of business
Mississippi man looking to help find those who have gone missing
Mississippi man looking to help find those who have gone missing
Prices in Mississippi are 11.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 68.4 cents per...
Price of gas trending up again
Sideline View with Dale McKee