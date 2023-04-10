Deputies investigating Easter Sunday shooting

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County sheriff’s deputies have an ongoing investigation into a shots fired call received on Easter Sunday.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said deputies responded to a report of someone shooting multiple times into a home in the 9100 block of Westwood Drive about 4:30 p.m. No one was struck by bullets.

Calhoun said the suspect left before deputies arrived.

The investigation remains active. If you have information, call the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department or Crime Stoppers at 855-385-8477.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.