First Alert: River Flood Warnings are in effect until Wed. & Thur.

Never drive through flooded streets
Never drive through flooded streets(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! A River Flood warning is in place for Sumter, Choctaw, and Neshoba county. Neshoba county remains under the warning until Wednesday at 9:00 pm. Sumter and Choctaw county remain under the River Flood Warning until 11:50 Thursday morning. Use caution if you are over in those area and remember to never drive to flooded roadways. Highs today are in the lower 70s setting us up for a nice and comfortable afternoon. Overnight lows are in the upper 40s, so it will be another cool start to the morning tomorrow. Rain free weather conditions remain over the area up until Thursday. Once the showers pick up Thursday rain can be expected through the weekend. Stay safe and have a marvelous Monday!

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in Clarke County crash that involved five passengers
Man killed in Lincoln County officer-involved shooting
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Lincoln County
Jasper Police were notified of a train derailment early Sunday morning in the area of 1350 Old...
Norfolk Southern train derails in Walker Co., no hazardous materials involved
Meridian Chapter of Hades Hounds shows support for law enforcement
Meridian Chapter of Hades Hounds shows support for law enforcement
Marshall County Sheriff's Office confirms murder of mother by son in Holly Springs
Son charged with murder of his mother in Holly Springs, Marshall County Sheriff’s office confirms

Latest News

Happy Easter everyone we will have highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s so the weather will be...
A break from the rain for the start of our week
Dry weather will finally return to the region this evening as the front finally pushes off to...
We will continue to dry up for your Easter plans
Localized flooding remains possible through Saturday
Easter weekend starts rainy, but it does improve
Man killed by Mississippi tornado leaves behind wife and six children
Man killed by Mississippi tornado leaves behind wife and six children