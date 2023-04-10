First Alert: River Flood Warnings are in effect until Wed. & Thur.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! A River Flood warning is in place for Sumter, Choctaw, and Neshoba county. Neshoba county remains under the warning until Wednesday at 9:00 pm. Sumter and Choctaw county remain under the River Flood Warning until 11:50 Thursday morning. Use caution if you are over in those area and remember to never drive to flooded roadways. Highs today are in the lower 70s setting us up for a nice and comfortable afternoon. Overnight lows are in the upper 40s, so it will be another cool start to the morning tomorrow. Rain free weather conditions remain over the area up until Thursday. Once the showers pick up Thursday rain can be expected through the weekend. Stay safe and have a marvelous Monday!

