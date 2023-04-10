Frontline Responders: Arimentha Coleman Howlett shining positive light on fellow residents

Howlett was one of the first African Americans to attend MSU’s master’s degree program.
Howlett was one of the first African Americans to attend MSU’s master’s degree program.(WTOK)
By Tynisha Jackson
Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Arimentha Coleman Howlett grew up in Shuqualak, Mississippi. Early in her life schools in Mississippi were segregated. But Ms. Howlett pushed through, receiving a bachelor’s degree in education from Rust College and a master’s degree in elementary education with a specialization in special education from Mississippi State University. She was one of the first African Americans to attend MSU’s master’s degree program and feels it opened the doors for many others who came after her.

“A white man came by the house and asked to talk to my father and said that someone said his daughter should be one of the first to go to Mississippi State. They were very nice to us, and I enjoyed it. They would take part in different programs and different things. I was always ready to take part in it. They would always accept me. if I didn’t say anything about taking one, they’d be looking for me so I agreed,” said Howlett.

After earning her Master’s, Howlett worked as an educator in Noxubee County and later became the Program Developer for Noxubee County Schools. Now she’s spreading her love to other retired residents at Brookdale.

“Ms. Howlett is a joy to be around, she’s one of our residents that participates in any activity we have going on in Clare Bridge, and she’s always willing to join. Whenever you’re having a bad day, you can go to her and talk to her. She’ll perk you up. So, we’re very glad to have Ms. Howlett here as one of our residents,” said Clare Bridge Program Coordinator, Larrya Cole.

Howlett was one of three women honored by Brookdale during Women’s History Month.

“Oh, that gave me joy. I don’t know, I guess God has blessed me. I’ve been honored at some different places and when I hear what I do I just say well thank you Lord because I’m like why are they talking about this old girl? But this old girl is ready to accept it and I appreciate it,” said Howlett.

Howlett said she looks forward to making more fun memories at Brookdale.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in Clarke County crash that involved five passengers
Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video
Meridian Police Chief Deborah Young responded Friday to issues raised in the final report of...
Meridian Police Chief responds to grand jury report
Jasmeshia Kharae Wilkins
MDOC officer arrested after smuggling drugs into Pearl prison
Meridian Chapter of Hades Hounds shows support for law enforcement
Meridian Chapter of Hades Hounds shows support for law enforcement

Latest News

Man killed in Lincoln County officer-involved shooting
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Lincoln County
Jasper Police were notified of a train derailment early Sunday morning in the area of 1350 Old...
Norfolk Southern train derails in Walker Co., no hazardous materials involved
Marshall County Sheriff's Office confirms murder of mother by son in Holly Springs
Son charged with murder of his mother in Holly Springs, Marshall County Sheriff’s office confirms
Happy Easter everyone we will have highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s so the weather will be...
A break from the rain for the start of our week