Mr. William “Billy” Cecil Griffin
William “Billy” Cecil Griffin
Union: Memorial Services for Mr. William “Billy” Cecil Griffin will be held at 6:00pm, Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union.
Visitation will be held from 5:00-6:00pm, prior to services on Thursday.
Mr. Billy Griffin, age 53, passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023 at his residence.
Survivors:
Wife: Lisa Griffin of Duffee
Father: Tommy Joe Griffin (Diana) of Santa Fe, TX
Mother: Ava Wells (Jerry) of Collinsville
1 Sister: Charlene Ouimette
2 Nephews: Tommy Leighvon Griffin (Lindsey)
Alexander Moore
1 Great-Niece: Lindley Griffin
Mr. Billy Griffin is preceded in death by his grandparents: William Burke, Eloise Burke, and one brother: Tommy Leigh Griffin
Milling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.