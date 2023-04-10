Union: Memorial Services for Mr. William “Billy” Cecil Griffin will be held at 6:00pm, Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union.

Visitation will be held from 5:00-6:00pm, prior to services on Thursday.

Mr. Billy Griffin, age 53, passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023 at his residence.

Survivors:

Wife: Lisa Griffin of Duffee

Father: Tommy Joe Griffin (Diana) of Santa Fe, TX

Mother: Ava Wells (Jerry) of Collinsville

1 Sister: Charlene Ouimette

2 Nephews: Tommy Leighvon Griffin (Lindsey)

Alexander Moore

1 Great-Niece: Lindley Griffin

Mr. Billy Griffin is preceded in death by his grandparents: William Burke, Eloise Burke, and one brother: Tommy Leigh Griffin

