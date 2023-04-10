Graveside services for Mr. William Gail Harper “Harpo” will begin at 1:00 PM with Reverend Ennis Hyman officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Harper, 82, of Collinsville, met his Lord and Savior, Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Neshoba County Nursing Home.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

