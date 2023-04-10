Sebastopol: Services for Ms. Mrya Shaw Southern will be held at 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Sebastopol. Burial will be held at Rocky Hill Church of God Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 1:30 -3:00 prior to services at Milling Funeral Home of Sebastopol.

Ms. Myra Southern, age 65, passed away on Friday, April 07, 2023.

She was born on April 4, 1958 to Keith and Claudine Shaw in Pascagoula.

Survivors:

2 Daughters: Casey Parham (Jeremy) of Quitman

Kelly Holloman (Ben) of Stonewall

4 Grandchildren: Gabby Parham, Kaelynn Parham, Gavin Parham, and Benton Holloman

Mother: Claudine Shaw

2 Sisters: Sandra Williams of Sebastopol

Brenda Vance (Larry) of Collinsville

1 Brother: Allen Shaw (Liz) of Conehatta

Ms. Myra is also survived by a very special cousin, Diane Goss and two very special friends, Lisa Jacobs and BJ Landrum. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

Ms. Mrya is preceded in death by her father: Keith Shaw, one brother: Randall Shaw, and one nephew: Dusty Shaw.

Pallbearers: Ben Holloman, Benton Holloman, Jeremy Parham, Gavin Parham, Artie Shaw, Josh Slay, Scott Vance, Weston Shaw, and Cody Shaw.

Honorary Pallbearer: Allen Shaw

UNION: Services for Mr. Wendel Bryan Stephens will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 10, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union. Burial will be held at Erin Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Bro. Dennis Coats and Bro. Scott Engle will be officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Sunday, April 09, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home of Union.

Mr. Wendel Stephens, age 47, passed away on Thursday, April 06, 2023.

Survivors:

3 Daughters: Lauren Stephens, Breanna Stephens, and Casey Stephens all of Mize, MS

1 Son: Brody Stephens of Gilbertown, AL

1 Granddaughter: Mayleigh Kate Stephens

Brittiany Stephens of Gilbertown, AL

Mother: Bonnie Chaney of Union, MS

2 Brothers: Freddie Stephens (Mildred)

Mitchell Stephens (Kayla)

1 Sister: Sandra Stephens (Charles Flow)

Mr. Wendel is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews

Mr. Wendel Bryan Stephens is preceded in death by his two children: Aubrey Stephens and Braxton Stephens, father: Fred Stephens, and two sisters: Barbara Gomillion and Sherry Tatum.

Pallbearers: Guy Johnson, Eric Johnson, Chris Tucker, Brad Burton, James “Biscuit” Elfring, Bill Glass, Michael Kuntz, Andy Collins, and Jimmy Moore

