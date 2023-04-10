Ms. Sydney Danielle Hudson

Sydney Danielle Hudson
Apr. 10, 2023
Funeral services for Ms. Sydney Danielle Hudson will be held Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church with Paster A.D. Lewis officiating.  Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements.  Ms. Hudson, 29, of Atlanta, GA, who died Monday, April 3, 2023 at Grady Memorial Hospital, Atlanta, GA.  A visitation will be Friday, April 14, 2023 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

