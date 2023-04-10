Hospital recognizes life-saving gifts

Ochsner raised the Donate Life flag and released balloons in recognition of organ donors.
By Christen Hyde
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local hospital celebrated Donate Life Awareness Month with a flag-raising ceremony Monday. Ochsner Health System wanted to thank all organ donors for their lifesaving kindness and generosity.

Ochsner said it’s important to host events like this so organ recipients are able to talk about their journeys and express their appreciation to donors.

”We partner with MORA, our Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency, to do this event, to really just honor those who donate that ultimate gift of life,” said Ryan McMillan, VP of Nursing for Ochsner. “We heard the testimony from our recipient earlier so it’s really important that we work closely with them and just to honor them that give the ultimate sacrifice.”

Ochsner Health System thanked donors who have helped save the lives of others.
”I tell everybody. I try to tell them the same story over and over again, but blessed is not even enough. It was way beyond that,” said Steve Rogers, recipient of a liver transplant.

“I knew when he first came out of surgery, and I saw him, that it was life changing,” said Steve’s wife, Susan Rogers. “I could see the difference in him immediately and that was just amazing.”

Ochsner raised the Donate Life flag and released balloons in recognition of organ donors, which included fallen Meridian police officer, Kennis Croom.

