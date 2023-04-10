Perry Co. man charged in connection to missing Texas teen investigation

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Perry County man has been charged in connection to a missing teen from Houston, Texas, that was found last week in Perry County.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said it gathered information that the 13-year-old was picked up from Texas and brought to a residence off U.S. Highway 98 in New Augusta back in February.

The sheriff’s office arrested 27-year-old Jessie T. Patton late on Friday night. He was charged with sexual battery and kidnapping.

Officials received a report about a teenager seen walking on U.S. 98 across from Perry County High School on Thursday.

Perry County deputies contacted the teenager at a home off U.S. 98 and discovered she was reported missing from Houston.

The teenager was taken to Forrest General Hospital to be medically checked and was turned over to Perry County Child Protective Services custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

PCSO said Patton was brought before Judge Tim Odom on Monday, and his bond was set at $250,000 per charge. He is reportedly still in Perry County Jail awaiting bond.

