Price of gas trending up again

(WTOK) - The average price of gasoline in Mississippi has risen 11.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.11 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,014 stations in Mississippi. Prices in the state are 11.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 68.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The average in Alabama is higher at $3.26 a gallon for regular unleaded.

Gas Buddy said the national average is up 8.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.57/ a gallon as of Monday, which is up 13 cents per gallon from a month ago and 52.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.15 per gallon.

“The national average price of gasoline has continued its relatively slow climb, with 44 states seeing average gasoline prices climb over the last week. Prices are being pulled up not only due to continued increases in demand as temperatures warm, but also pressure from oil prices, which have risen over 20% in the last month, primarily driven by OPEC’s surprise decision a week ago to cut oil production.”

De Haan said expect the upward trend to continue through much of the rest of spring, but once the transition to summer gasoline and refinery maintenance are behind us, “April and May jumps could bring June slumps.”

