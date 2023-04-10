Sandra Lynn Smith

Sandra Lynn Smith
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Graveside services for Sandra Smith will be held Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. at Spring Hill Cemetery in the Tucker community. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Webb & Stephens ~ North. We are honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Smith, age 72, of Meridian, passed away March 29, 2023 in Diamondhead, MS.

Family and friends may leave online condolences at webbstephens.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sandra Smith, please visit our floral store.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Latest News

Varney Smith
Ms. Sydney Danielle Hudson
Ms. Betty Grace
Ms. Mrya Shaw Southern