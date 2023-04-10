Sideline View with Dale McKee

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Mississippi State baseball team won their first SEC series of the season by taking two-of-three from Alabama last week. The final game of the series, the Bulldogs’ win over Alabama was MSU head coach Chris Lemonis’ 300th career win as a head coach. The Bulldogs (19-14, 3-9) will now host Ole Miss this weekend in Starkville. The Saturday game will be on the SEC Network at 3 p.m. This Friday, April 14, Mississippi State will honor long time baseball coach Ron Polk with a statue outside Dudy Noble Field prior to the game against the Rebels. Polk won 1,373 games in his coaching career. The veteran coach is in six different halls of fame. He guided six Bulldog squads to the College World Series and also took Georgia and Georgia Southern to Omaha.

Ole Miss (19-14, 2-10) split a home doubleheader with Arkansas last Friday, but the No. 5 Razorbacks came back to take the finale and the series. Earlier last week, Rebels head coach Mike Bianco surpassed former LSU coach Skip Bertman into second place on the SEC’s all-time wins leaderboard. The historic win came against Memphis and was the 871st win of Bianco’s career. Bianco, who took over the Rebels in 2000, now is second only to Ron Polk, who registered 1,218 SEC wins.

Southern Mississippi won their third consecutive Sun Belt Conference series as they downed Old Dominion last week, winning two of three games played in Norfolk. The Golden Eagles’ first win in the series was Coach Scott Berry’s 500th win as USM head coach. The Golden Eagles (19-11, 7-5) will host James Madison this weekend.

William Carey’s 12-game winning streak was halted by Faulkner University this past weekend. The Crusaders (2-8, 11-4) will host Mobile this weekend. Belhaven’s 14-game winning streak is also over as the Blazers (17-12, 9-3) fell to LaGrange.

The Biloxi Shuckers blanked the Mississippi Braves in the final two games of their three-game series in Pearl last weekend. The Shuckers (2-1) head home to MGM Park as they host Pensacola this week in a six-game set. The Braves (1-2) will travel to Chattanooga this week.

The Billy Hamilton Charlotte Knights will host the Jake Mangum Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp this week. Hamilton is with the Chicago White Sox organization while Mangum is with the Miami Marlins organization.

Mississippi State football will conduct their spring game this Saturday at noon as part of Super Bulldog Weekend. Ole Miss will hold their spring football game this Saturday at 2 p.m.

Former Ole Miss quarterback John Rhys Plumlee is now a two-sport athlete at Central Florida. The former Oak Grove star is the starting quarterback on the football team and starting center fielder for the baseball team. UCF head coach Gus Malzahn said Plumlee has been great at managing both sports’ practice schedules. He has yet to miss a football practice this spring. Last Thursday, Plumlee completed several series in UCF’s second spring scrimmage. He then hopped on a private plane from Orlando to East Carolina for the baseball game as he arrived an hour before the game. Plumlee had a double in three at bats for the Knights that day. He enters the week with a .291 batting average with five home runs. Last year, in football he passed for over 2,500 yards and 14 touchdowns for the Knights.

Jon Rahm won the 87th Masters, earning his first green jacket. The Spaniard held off Brooks Koepka and 52-year-old Phil Mickelson to claim the title.

Good Friday

Major League Hall of Fame pitcher and former Atlanta Brave John Smoltz visited the Greater Meridian Fellowship of Christian Athletes. The Breakfast of Champions Banquet honored outstanding high school athletes who displayed great character on and off the field of play. In Hattiesburg, the Southeast Chapter heard former Taylorsville, Auburn and NFL quarterback Jason Campbell.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.