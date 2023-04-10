Tracking our next rain maker, and it could be another soaker

You'll need the umbrella again soon
You'll need the umbrella again soon
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Over the Easter holiday weekend, rainfall estimates ranged from 2″ - 4″. Thankfully, this new week is starting off dry, but we’ll need the umbrella again sooner than later.

Wednesday into Thursday, an upper-level closed low pressure area will meander over parts of the South. By Thursday, it looks like the upper-low will slide more-so over our area...leading to periods of rain. The rain will start to move in late Wednesday night into early Thursday, and it could be a bit soggy for much of the day. Early rainfall estimates of up to 1″ look possible, and severe storms aren’t expected. However, stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates as we get closer.

This rain won’t be helpful for the area rivers that are dealing with minor flooding...including the Pearl River at Philadelphia. Click this link for river level info: https://www.wtok.com/weather/

Highs leading up to Thursday will ranged from the low-mid 70s. Thursday’s highs will depend on how persistent the rain will be and the actual track of the low, but it’ll heat up behind the system with upper 70s returning by Friday.

The weekend starts warm with highs around 80 degrees, but it looks like a cold front will cross our area Saturday night...bring another chance for showers & possible storms on Saturday. Behind this system, it cools off into the mid 70s by Sunday.

