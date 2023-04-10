Varney Smith

Varney Smith
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Place of Service: New Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery

Time and Date of Service: 12:00pm Graveside Service April 13, 2023

Place of Visitation: N/A

Date and Time of Visitation: N/A

Place of Interment: New Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery

Webb & Stephens Funeral Homes-DeKalb Location

7774-A Hwy 39 N

Meridian, MS 39305

PH: (601) 483-2206

FAX: (601) 693-2591

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Less than 1300 cadets are accepted into the United States Air Force Academy each year.
Local teen receives appointment to USAF Academy
One dead in Clarke County crash that involved five passengers
Man killed in Lincoln County officer-involved shooting
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Lincoln County
Jasper Police were notified of a train derailment early Sunday morning in the area of 1350 Old...
Norfolk Southern train derails in Walker Co., no hazardous materials involved
Meridian Chapter of Hades Hounds shows support for law enforcement
Meridian Chapter of Hades Hounds shows support for law enforcement

Latest News

Sandra Lynn Smith
Ms. Sydney Danielle Hudson
Ms. Betty Grace
Ms. Mrya Shaw Southern