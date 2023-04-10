Waste Pro enforcing changes in city’s new contract

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - If you live in the City of Meridian, you may have noticed changes in trash service from Waste Pro.

Changes to the city’s contract were advertised well in advance, dating back to the fall of 2022. The city sent out mailers about the changes, posted to social media and Waste Pro actually posted the changes on garbage containers months ago.

News 11 spoke with the Public Works Director David Hodge Monday about recent complaints made on social media about some trash, which was not put inside a container, not being picked up. Hodge said he hopes all of the issues are resolved in the coming week.

The City of Meridian signed a new contract with Waste Pro that went into effect Jan. 8, 2023. Under that new contract, each household has or will get a new garbage cart. There is an option for single-family homes to order an additional cart. Waste Pro has already begun picking up the old carts, with the goal of having that completed by Apr. 15.

Below is language from a City of Meridian social media post dated Oct. 19, 2022: Important Service Changes

Effective October 1, 2022



Waste Pro will only service one (1) 96-gallon contractor-provided cart and one (1) personal container from single-family homes on collection day.



Single-family home personal containers may be 1 box, 1 bag OR 1 personal trash container, not exceeding 50 gallons OR 50 pounds.



Single-family homes may order one (1) additional 96-gallon cart. Apartments with 6 or less units may have up to 6 carts.

Light commercial facilities may have up to 6 carts.



Waste Pro will pick up additional garbage during a 90-day grace period to allow customers (particularly single-family homes) time to adjust to the new 1-cart and 1-container limit. This grace period ends January 8, 2023.



Due to current market conditions, recycling services are discontinued indefinitely on October 31, 2022. The city will assess market conditions annually to determine when recycling can resume.



Bulky waste, debris and leaves pickup remain the same. Leaves shall be placed loose at back of curb and will be picked up during a four-month period starting in November and ending in February each year. Outside of these months, the customer should place leaves in its cart(s) or container.



Bulky waste and debris generated by a Contractor at a customer’s location WILL NOT be picked up by Waste Pro under this residential and light commercial collection contract. Each customer is responsible to assume that its contractors haul away and dispose of any bulky waste, debris and other wastes (including trees and vegetation) in a proper manner.



If you have questions or concerns, please contact Waste Pro at 601-483-9777.

