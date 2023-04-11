Alabama business advocates pushing for more specific liquor liability laws

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several business advocacy groups say Alabama restaurants and bars that serve alcohol are currently in an “insurance crisis.”

These organizations say only three companies offer liquor liability insurance in the state.

“It’s a problem that they can’t either find insurance or the cost is extremely exorbitant,” said Nancy Dennis with the Alabama Retail Association.

Business insurance costs can affect the public. Bars can be liable if they serve an intoxicated person who injures someone, like a drunk driver.

Advocates say more specific liquor liability laws would clarify which businesses have to pay up.

“This current system isn’t working for anybody. It isn’t working for the injured victim. This is not working for the businesses,” Dennis said.

The Alabama Retail Association is among many groups urging lawmakers to pass HB158 and SB104. The companion bills would create a new standard for determining liability.

If someone goes to six bars, becomes intoxicated then injures another person, liability would fall on the bar that “knowingly” served that intoxicated person instead of all the bars. It also requires proof.

The Alabama Retail Association says these bills help small businesses.

“It will make it more affordable for more local businesses, more local restaurants and bars,” Dennis said. “They can afford this kind of coverage.”

Lawmakers will be back at the Statehouse Tuesday, and advocates say they hope these bills progress further.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.