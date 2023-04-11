Birmingham Stallions receive championship rings

Birmingham Stallions players receive their championship rings
Birmingham Stallions players receive their championship rings
By Olivianna Calmes
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Stallions got some bling Monday. They celebrated their inaugural 20-22 USFL Championship with championship rings.

Players and coaches received them during a special ceremony at Protective Stadium. After the celebration, WBRC caught up with running back Bo Scarbrough to talk about what the moment meant to him.

“It’s very full of excitement. Sometimes it brings tears to your eyes that you won a championship, because [we were] all together as one. We never played with each other before and for us to come together as a team and win...This ring it means a lot, it shows care to our team and the mentality that we care,” Scarbrough said.

The stallions begin their title defense Saturday at 6:30 pm against the New Jersey Generals as the USFL season kicks off.

This year the team is honoring residents of Birmingham and surrounding areas at each home game.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Less than 1300 cadets are accepted into the United States Air Force Academy each year.
Local teen receives appointment to USAF Academy
Bobby L. Dean, 46, of Lauderdale County, is charged by Clarke County Sheriff's Dept. with...
High speed chase from Clarke Co. ends in Meridian
Lauderdale County sheriff’s deputies have an ongoing investigation into a shots fired call on...
Deputies investigating Easter Sunday shooting
Waste Pro will only service one (1) 96-gallon contractor-provided cart and one (1) personal...
Waste Pro enforcing changes in city’s new contract
Mississippi man looking to help find those who have gone missing
Mississippi man looking to help find those who have gone missing

Latest News

Charles A. Dunn, 55, died when his vehicle collided head-on with another car.
Chatom man dies in crash
West Lauderdale Youth Association cuts ribbon on new baseball and softball complex in...
West Lauderdale Youth Association cuts ribbon on new baseball and softball complex
Under the revised standard, any legal resident of Mississippi who is rated as having a 100%...
Gov. Reeves signs bill to expand car tag authorization for disabled vets
High speed chase from Clarke Co. ends in Meridian
Gov. Tate Reeves announced Tuesday he has signed two bills that strengthen the state of...
Gov. Reeves signs cybersecurity bills