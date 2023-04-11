Chatom man dies in crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WTOK) - A multi-vehicle crash Sunday evening around 7:55 killed a Chatom, Ala., man.

Charles A. Dunn, 55, died when the 2014 Dodge Charger he was driving collided head-on with a 2019 Chevrolet Impala driven by Michael Antonio Jefferson, 23, of Mobile.

After the initial collision, a 2008 Nissan Maxima, driven by Ametreus Elaine Marks, 29, also of Mobile, struck the Dodge.

Dunn was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, which happened on U.S. 43 near the 20 mile marker, about four miles south of Mt. Vernon, in Mobile County.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.

