Double red flags flying at Gulf Shores beaches

Double red flags are a signal to beachgoers that the water is closed.
Double red flags are a signal to beachgoers that the water is closed.
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Double red flags flying at the Gulf Shores beaches today.

Double red flags mean that waters are closed to the public due to potentially life-threatening rip currents and dangerous surf. Those who enter the water will be subject to a fine and possible arrest, the city states.

For current surf conditions, visit www.gulfshoresAL.gov.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Less than 1300 cadets are accepted into the United States Air Force Academy each year.
Local teen receives appointment to USAF Academy
Bobby L. Dean, 46, of Lauderdale County, is charged by Clarke County Sheriff's Dept. with...
High speed chase from Clarke Co. ends in Meridian
Lauderdale County sheriff’s deputies have an ongoing investigation into a shots fired call on...
Deputies investigating Easter Sunday shooting
Waste Pro will only service one (1) 96-gallon contractor-provided cart and one (1) personal...
Waste Pro enforcing changes in city’s new contract
Mississippi man looking to help find those who have gone missing
Mississippi man looking to help find those who have gone missing

Latest News

Charles A. Dunn, 55, died when his vehicle collided head-on with another car.
Chatom man dies in crash
West Lauderdale Youth Association cuts ribbon on new baseball and softball complex in...
West Lauderdale Youth Association cuts ribbon on new baseball and softball complex
Under the revised standard, any legal resident of Mississippi who is rated as having a 100%...
Gov. Reeves signs bill to expand car tag authorization for disabled vets
High speed chase from Clarke Co. ends in Meridian
Gov. Tate Reeves announced Tuesday he has signed two bills that strengthen the state of...
Gov. Reeves signs cybersecurity bills