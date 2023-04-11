Double red flags flying at Gulf Shores beaches
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Double red flags flying at the Gulf Shores beaches today.
Double red flags mean that waters are closed to the public due to potentially life-threatening rip currents and dangerous surf. Those who enter the water will be subject to a fine and possible arrest, the city states.
For current surf conditions, visit www.gulfshoresAL.gov.
