East Mississippi Baptist State Convention collects donations for tornado victims

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Homes ravished, lives taken, and many lost everything in the tornados that ripped through rolling fork and the surrounding cities, and the East Mississippi Baptist State Convention knew that they needed to respond in a mighty way.

We felt the urge, the urgency, and the need to step in because, again, that’s what we’re all about. East Mississippi Baptist State Convention seeks for the purpose of worship, fellowship, outreach, and missions, and we feel that’s a part of our mission to heed the mandate, the mission, and the mission of Jesus Christ. It’s more than just gathering to worship as actually being the missionaries. On who we say we are and doing the mission and the work of Jesus Christ,” said President of EMBSC, Ecclesiastes Goodwin.

The convention collected thousands of items for people in need hoping to provide some comfort in a time of hurt and loss.

“Because need has no season, need has no respect to a person. Whenever a person is in need, we believe our mission and our mandate is to go to the rescue. That’s what Jesus did. And we’re his representatives. We’re his disciples, and that’s what we’re about,” said Goodwin.

They are also going a step further by reaching out to families who saw total destruction and taking them in, and providing whatever they can to help.

Well, in addition to the distribution centers that we’re looking to set up at the various churches, we’re also looking to identify some families that have lost everything. And when we identify those families, we intend to essentially adopt those families. And provide financial resources in addition to the material things that we have gathered here today,” said CFO of EMBSC, Bill Griffin.

The convention is still taking monetary and material donations until Friday, April 14; you can bring them to the East Mississippi State Baptist Convention office in downtown Meridian.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.