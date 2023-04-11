Gov. Reeves signs cybersecurity bills

By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Gov. Tate Reeves announced Tuesday he has signed two bills that strengthen the state of Mississippi’s cybersecurity efforts and counter Chinese technological threats.

Senate Bill 2853 prohibits state agencies from purchasing small, unarmed aircraft systems or drones manufactured by foreign entities, including China. Senate Bill 2140 is designed to strengthen the network security of the Mississippi government.

Reeves said concerns have been raised about how Chinese-owned drone companies have potentially stored and/or transferred data that could potentially be accessed by the Chinese Communist Party and other adversarial foreign government entities.

Senate Bill 2140 creates the National Security on State Devices and Networks Act which restricts the download, access, or use of prohibited technologies on state-operated networks.

The Mississippi Department of Information Technology Services will be responsible for establishing the restrictions and will maintain an updated and publicly available list of the prohibited technologies on its website.

Senate Bill 2853 can be read in full here. Senate Bill 2140 can be read in full here.

