Knights battle Kosy; Union takes on Southeast; Demopolis takes down Greenville on Senior Day

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Many teams from around East Mississippi and West Alabama played make-up games from last weeks storms.

Union took on Southeast Lauderdale early Monday afternoon. The YellowJackets would jump out to a 2-0 lead over the Tigers but Southeast kept finding ways to respond. The Tigers go on to beat Union 6-3.

Demopolis hosted Greenville for senior day. They got to honor their five seniors before the game; Mack Bradley, Montgomery Freeman, Josh Holley, Myles Knott and Coleman Fuqua. Demop posted some stellar defense early on establishing their dominance. Freeman would be the first to add the Tigers onto the board and then the runs just piled on from there. Demopolis beats Greenville 8-3.

West Lauderdale took on their rivals Kosciusko in the Kingdom Monday night. The Whippets would get on the board first but that did not stop the Knights from giving it their all. West Lauderdale rallies to beat Kosy 4-3.

