Meridian City Council discusses EMBDC’s string light project in downtown

By Christen Hyde
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council held a work session on Tuesday morning.

During that session, many topics were discussed and brought up to the council ranging from a new housing developments, the City Animal Control Supervisor position, and the changing of a street name in honor of fallen police officer, Kennis Croom.

Those projects are still being worked out and evaluated by the council.

Also, during the meeting, Matt Schanrock, the Director of Main Street with the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation talked about some new lighting options in downtown.

The East Mississippi Business Development Corporation said the string light project will cost around $22,000 and sponsorships will fund the project.

Sponsors will be recognized downtown with their name on a plaque for their donation.

If you would like to become a sponsor, you are urged to contact EMBDC.

