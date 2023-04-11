Police respond to active shooter calls north of Albuquerque

Several police vehicles were blocking roads on the pueblo near the hotel, located about 25...
Several police vehicles were blocking roads on the pueblo near the hotel, located about 25 miles north of Albuquerque.(Aranami / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ANA PUEBLO, N.M. (AP) — Calls to authorities about an active shooter on a pueblo north of Albuquerque on Monday have led to the evacuation of some guests at a hotel. The situation is still ongoing, but there have been no deaths and no injuries, Lt. Chuck Weaver, with the Santa Ana Pueblo police department, said. Some staff and hotel guests have been evacuated, he said. Weaver was unsure how many people were staying at the hotel.

No one answered at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort when The Associated Press called seeking information about the situation.

Several police vehicles were blocking roads on the pueblo near the hotel, located about 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of Albuquerque.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Less than 1300 cadets are accepted into the United States Air Force Academy each year.
Local teen receives appointment to USAF Academy
Lauderdale County sheriff’s deputies have an ongoing investigation into a shots fired call on...
Deputies investigating Easter Sunday shooting
One dead in Clarke County crash that involved five passengers
Man killed in Lincoln County officer-involved shooting
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Lincoln County
Jasper Police were notified of a train derailment early Sunday morning in the area of 1350 Old...
Norfolk Southern train derails in Walker Co., no hazardous materials involved

Latest News

Former Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, and former Rep. Justin...
Black lawmaker who was expelled reinstated to Tennessee seat
FILE - Mad magazine cartoonist Al Jaffee attends an event to honor veteran contributors of Mad...
Al Jaffee, longtime Mad magazine cartoonist, dies at 102
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 4 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
FILE - A boy looks at a memorial for Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow in Rexburg, Idaho, on...
Opening statements begin in Idaho slain kids’ case