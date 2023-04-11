Southern Miss senior wins international AMA sales competition in New Orleans

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A University of Southern Mississippi student walked away from the 2023 AMA International Collegiate Conference with top honors.

Kaela Barnicle, a senior healthcare marketing major at USM, beat out 59 other students from around the United States, Canada and the Caribbean to win first place at the 2023 competition in New Orleans.

The American Marketing Association contest allows students to practice and showcase their sales methodology and communication skills.

In the first round, Barnicle had only 10 minutes to uncover buyers’ needs and overcome objections. Only 18 students then advanced to the final round, where they had to present a customized sales pitch in front of judges.

“As the current president of The American Marketing Association chapter at USM, I was excited to just attend this conference with fellow classmates,” said Barnicle. “However, the opportunity to be among the 60 students in the sales competition was even more exciting. The hard work and hours spent in our sales lab in Scianna Hall have gotten me this far.”

However, the competition in New Orleans was not Barnicle’s first time competing in sales challenges. She previously competed in the fall of 2022 with the USM College of Business and Economic Development Professional Sales Program.

“Since the CBED Professional Sales Program began attending competitions in fall 2022, Kaela has been an active team player,” said Kevin Buckley, USM sales coach and marketing faculty member. “She showed up to class sales roleplays and other collegiate competitions fully prepared. Listening to past judges and [her coach], Kaela took both positive and negative feedback to heart and mind, committing to the many hours of practice to fine-tune her trade.

“This competition placement at AMA you’re seeing now is a culmination of all her past efforts and what I consider the true embodiment of Southern Miss grit.”

Barnicle herself said that she didn’t believe her win would have been possible without the sales program instruction or support.

“Since my first competition last fall, I have grown with the sales program, and I believe this win is a direct reflection of time, effort and steadfastness by myself and the professors who coached me to this point,” said Barnicle. “The Southern Miss Professional Sales Program has been a great addition to my degree, and I am grateful to be a part of it.”

Barnicle will graduate in May with her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree in healthcare marketing and an undergraduate certificate in professional sales. After that, she plans to pursue her MBA at Southern Miss, aiming to work in medical device sales.

For more details on the USM Professional Sales Program and collegiate sales competitions, email Kevin Buckley at Kevin.Buckley@usm.edu.

Sales students incur minimal costs to attend competitions thanks to sales program sponsors. Sponsors for the 2022-2023 season included Cintas, Jones Logistics and Fastenal.

