Umbrella weather returns early Thursday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! Another beautiful day is in store for us! Highs are in the mid to upper 70s and overnight lows are in the lower 50s. There is still no rain showers to worry about throughout the day. However, rain does return late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Make sure you have your rain gear ready for Thursday and keep it near by, because rain showers will last through the weekend. River Flood Warning are still in place for Neshoba, Sumter, and Choctaw county. Stay safe! Get outside and enjoy a lovely spring day!

