UWA to conduct emergency training exercise Wednesday

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - The University of West Alabama will conduct an emergency response training exercise on campus Wednesday to review protocols and capabilities in the event of an actual emergency.

The public should be aware that during this exercise, there will be a dramatized incident in the vicinity of Wallace Hall, Gilbert Hall, Spieth Hall and Selden Hall. There will be an increased police and emergency responder presence in those areas, as well as a broad range of pre-selected participants. The exercise is slated to start at 8 a.m. and continue until the exercise is complete.

To be clear, this is a planned drill. However, scenarios may be intensely dramatized by participants to enhance the training experience provided. This event may appear interesting to some who pass by, and those who see the drill underway may watch but should understand that the exercise will be treated as an emergency incident and non-participants will not be allowed on or very near the scene. This is intended to be a learning experience and should not create or spread undue panic, particularly by way of social media.

UWA Alerts will be implemented during this drill, and all people on campus are expected to follow the instructions provided, using the exercise to reflect on personal behavior and response rather than being desensitized. A follow-up survey will be distributed campus-wide to help emergency response coordinators evaluate preparedness and assess training needs, and input from each area is critical to the ongoing planning effort.

The University of West Alabama Police Department encourages the “See Something, Say Something” practice, and recommends that anyone who sees something suspicious at any time call 911.

