UWA to conduct emergency training exercise Wednesday

The University of West Alabama will conduct an emergency response training exercise on campus...
The University of West Alabama will conduct an emergency response training exercise on campus Wednesday.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - The University of West Alabama will conduct an emergency response training exercise on campus Wednesday to review protocols and capabilities in the event of an actual emergency.

The public should be aware that during this exercise, there will be a dramatized incident in the vicinity of Wallace Hall, Gilbert Hall, Spieth Hall and Selden Hall. There will be an increased police and emergency responder presence in those areas, as well as a broad range of pre-selected participants. The exercise is slated to start at 8 a.m. and continue until the exercise is complete.

To be clear, this is a planned drill. However, scenarios may be intensely dramatized by participants to enhance the training experience provided. This event may appear interesting to some who pass by, and those who see the drill underway may watch but should understand that the exercise will be treated as an emergency incident and non-participants will not be allowed on or very near the scene. This is intended to be a learning experience and should not create or spread undue panic, particularly by way of social media.

UWA Alerts will be implemented during this drill, and all people on campus are expected to follow the instructions provided, using the exercise to reflect on personal behavior and response rather than being desensitized. A follow-up survey will be distributed campus-wide to help emergency response coordinators evaluate preparedness and assess training needs, and input from each area is critical to the ongoing planning effort.

The University of West Alabama Police Department encourages the “See Something, Say Something” practice, and recommends that anyone who sees something suspicious at any time call 911.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Less than 1300 cadets are accepted into the United States Air Force Academy each year.
Local teen receives appointment to USAF Academy
Bobby L. Dean, 46, of Lauderdale County, is charged by Clarke County Sheriff's Dept. with...
High speed chase from Clarke Co. ends in Meridian
Lauderdale County sheriff’s deputies have an ongoing investigation into a shots fired call on...
Deputies investigating Easter Sunday shooting
Waste Pro will only service one (1) 96-gallon contractor-provided cart and one (1) personal...
Waste Pro enforcing changes in city’s new contract
Mississippi man looking to help find those who have gone missing
Mississippi man looking to help find those who have gone missing

Latest News

Meridian City Council discusses EMBDC’s string light project in downtown
Meridian City Council discusses EMBDC’s string light project in downtown.
Meridian City Council discusses EMBDC’s string light project in downtown
East Mississippi Baptist State Convention collects donations for tornado victims
East Mississippi Baptist State Convention collects donations for tornado victims
East Mississippi Baptist State Convention collects donations for tornado victims
East Mississippi Baptist State Convention collects donations for tornado victims