West Lauderdale Youth Association cuts ribbon on new baseball and softball complex

By Christen Hyde
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - It was a big night for Collinsville and Lauderdale County as community leaders cut the ribbon on a brand new baseball and softball complex. These fields were several years in the making.

After the ribbon cutting, the first games were played on the new fields. This new facility is all about providing a way for kids to come together to enjoy the outdoors and make everlasting memories.

The community is excited and so are the people who were able to finally get this project completed.

“This is this is. That’s what it’s about. It’s about having friends coming out here and playing and actually winning games and and just to be a part of something, win, lose or draw. It doesn’t matter. It’s to be able to come out here, enjoy being with your friends and family and grandparents and and just to come out and watch their grandkids play. This is where it’s supposed to be. This is what I wanted. This is what we all envisioned along with myself, the board of supervisors and the West Lauderdale Youth Association. This is what we envisioned today, right here. And to see these kids playing behind us,” said Josh Todd, District 3 -Lauderdale County Supervisor.

The four new fields are located off of Gipson Road in Collinsville.

Supervisor Todd said in the future they are planning to add a playground, a walking trail, and pavement walkways to complex.

