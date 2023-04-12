Choctaw break ground on travel plaza in Louisville

Choctaw Resort Development Enterprise broke ground Wednesday for a new $25 million travel plaza...
Choctaw Resort Development Enterprise broke ground Wednesday for a new $25 million travel plaza to be located on South Church Street in Louisville.(Choctaw Resort Development)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Choctaw Resort Development Enterprise broke ground Wednesday for a new $25 million travel plaza to be located on South Church Street in Louisville. The 18,000-square-foot facility will have 150 slot machines, a Sportsbook lounge, a family-friendly restaurant, fueling stations for commercial and passenger vehicles and 3,000 square feet of retail space.

“This project has been discussed for some time and today it is great to see it come to fruition as we break ground,” said Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben. “This is a new project for CRDE that represents business growth for our Tribe. I am excited for both the Crystal Ridge community nearby and for the Winston County/City of Louisville community. We have a wonderful working relationship and as Tribal Chief for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, it is a great moment for me that we can work together to collectively better provide for our people.”

In addition to Tribal dignitaries, representatives from the City of Louisville, Gov. Tate Reeves’ office and Congressman Michael Guest’s office were in attendance.

The Louisville Travel Plaza is a preliminary project name only. Chief Ben announced a Tribal-wide contest to give a permanent name to the new development.

The Louisville Travel Plaza is a preliminary project name only. Chief Cyrus Ben announced a...
The Louisville Travel Plaza is a preliminary project name only. Chief Cyrus Ben announced a Tribal-wide contest to give a permanent name to the new facility.(Choctaw Resort Development)

The 24/7 travel plaza will be set on 18 acres of Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians reservation land, the Crystal Ridge Community, located in the city limits of Louisville. It’s expected to employ about 100 people. The target date to open is the summer of 2024.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Less than 1300 cadets are accepted into the United States Air Force Academy each year.
Local teen receives appointment to USAF Academy
Bobby L. Dean, 46, of Lauderdale County, is charged by Clarke County Sheriff's Dept. with...
High speed chase from Clarke Co. ends in Meridian
Waste Pro will only service one (1) 96-gallon contractor-provided cart and one (1) personal...
Waste Pro enforcing changes in city’s new contract
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Charles A. Dunn, 55, died when his vehicle collided head-on with another car.
Chatom man dies in crash

Latest News

Meridian Housing Authority receives $8.3 million from a federal grant
Meridian Housing Authority receives $8.3 million from a federal grant
Meridian Housing Authority receives $8.3 million from a federal grant
Meridian Housing Authority receives $8.3 million from a federal grant
Darren Grant is accused of kidnapping the two juveniles after he assaulted and shot someone....
Abducted children found in Ala., suspect arrested in Meridian area
Alabama Statehouse
‘The Game Plan’ passes committee, moves to full House Wednesday