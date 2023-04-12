First Alert: Damaging winds are the primary concern associated with Thursday’s rainfall

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wing Wednesday! We are off to another fantastic start to the day and another pleasant afternoon is upon us. Highs are in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Rain showers do return later this evening and will persist through Thursday morning. A level 1 marginal risk for severe weather is over most of the viewing area for Thursday. Heavy rain is possible for most of the morning and as we near lunchtime. Tornadoes cannot be ruled out but damaging winds remain the primary concern. This risk zone could increase as we get closer to Thursday, so be sure to go over your tornado safety plan with your family. Storm Team 11 will be sure to keep you all updated if any threaten weather is in the area. Stay safe and get out and enjoy before the rain moves in.

